Pedestrian dies after IMPD vehicle hit him

Scene of the incident near the 8300 block of Michigan Road. (WISH Photo/Adele Reich)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police said Monday that the man hit Sept. 15 by a marked IMPD vehicle has died. The Marion County Coroner’s Office on Monday said Rodney D. Hoffman, 58, died Sunday.

A man was critically injured Sept. 15 after being struck by a marked Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department vehicle on the city’s northwest side.

Around 2:34 p.m. on that Sunday, an on-duty IMPD officer in a marked police vehicle was involved in the serious bodily injury crash with the pedestrian in the 8300 block of Michigan Road. That’s in a retail area south of 86th Street.

Pike Township Fire Department personnel gave the man aid before he was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The officer was not injured.

IMPD crash investigators by Sept. 23 had not yet completed their work.

An IMPD internal affairs detective responded to the scene to begin a separate administrative investigation.

The involved officer was taken to an area hospital for a blood draw, which is standard procedure with any driver involved in a serious bodily injury crash. No results of that blood draw had been publicly shared as of Sept. 23.