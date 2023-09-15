Pedestrian dies hit by semi at West 10th, Centennial streets in Indianapolis

Video with this story aired on News 8 at 11 p.m. Thursday, prior to IMPD announcing the pedestrian’s death.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died after being struck by a semitractor Thursday night on the west side of Indianapolis, police say.

No details about the pedestrian were immediately shared publicly.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called about 9:50 p.m. Thursday to the crash at West 10th and North Centennial streets. That’s a few blocks west of North Tibbs Avenue.

The semi, which did not have a trailer, was southbound on Centennial and turning east onto 10th when the pedestrian stepped off the streetcorner and was hit by the semi’s rear wheels, said an email from IMPD Lt. Shane Foley, a department spokesman.

The pedestrian died at Eskenazi Hospital as investigators remained at the crash scene.

The semi driver remained at the crash scene.