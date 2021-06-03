Local

Pedestrian dies when hit by semi on I-65 at Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A pedestrian was struck by a semi and killed Wednesday night on I-65 near the Taylorsville exit, police said.

The northbound lanes of the interstate were expected to be closed through about 3:45 a.m. Thursday as authorities clean up multiple crashes that resulted from the initial crash, Indiana State Police and the Indiana Department of Transportation said.

The time of the crash was not immediately known, but INDOT first alerted motorists on Twitter about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Additional information was not immediately available as authorities continued to investigate and the interstate was cleared.

The Taylorsville exit is likely best-known to customers of the Indiana Premium Outlets shopping mall.