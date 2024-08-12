Pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle on I-65 on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died Monday morning after they were hit by a vehicle while walking along Interstate 65 northbound on Indianapolis’ southeast side.

Indiana State Police confirmed the crash to News 8.

The incident happened sometime after 9 a.m. Monday between the Hanna Avenue and Keystone Avenue exits at the 106.9-mile marker. That’s just northwest of the I-465 interchange.

It wasn’t clear how the crash happened or if anyone else was injured. State police say that crash investigators would be on the scene for some time.

INDOT says the left two lanes of I-65 northbound would be closed, but didn’t specify how long.