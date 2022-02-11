Local

Pedestrian fatally struck by car in residential area on North Keystone Avenue

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly before 9:10 p.m. Feb. 10, 2022, to a personal-injury accident at East 36th Street and North Keystone Avenue on the east side. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed in a residential area along North Keystone Avenue on Thursday night, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly before 9:10 p.m. Thursday to a personal-injury accident at East 36th Street and North Keystone Avenue on the east side.

The driver of the car, who has not been publicly identified, stayed at the scene and will undergo a blood test, which is standard for fatal crashes.

Accident investigators were on the scene, but the circumstances that led to the death were not immediately available from IMPD.

No information was immediately provided about the person killed.