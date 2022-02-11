Local

Pedestrian fatally struck in residential area on North Keystone Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a residential area along North Keystone Avenue on Thursday night, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly before 9:10 p.m. Thursday to East 36th Street and North Keystone Avenue on the east side.

Accident investigators were on the scene, but the circumstances that led to the death were not immediately available from IMPD. No information was immediately provided about the person killed.

An IMPD spokesman was working to learn more about the incident to share with News 8.