Local

Pedestrian fatally struck in residential area on North Keystone Avenue

(File Photo)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a residential area along North Keystone Avenue on Thursday night, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly before 9:10 p.m. Thursday to East 36th Street and North Keystone Avenue on the east side.

Accident investigators were on the scene, but the circumstances that led to the death were not immediately available from IMPD. No information was immediately provided about the person killed.

An IMPD spokesman was working to learn more about the incident to share with News 8.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Workforce Development says Hoosier defrauded agency; he faults state’s ill-designed website

I-Team 8 /

CenterPoint Energy apologizes after bills arrive late in the mail

Business /

CDC to loosen guidelines on prescribing opioid pain medication

News /

Doctor’s advice after Bob Saget’s death from head injury: Err on side of caution

Medical /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.