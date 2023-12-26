Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle after walking along I-70 in Clay County

An Indiana State Police car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on Dec. 22, 2015. (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

BRAZIL, Ind. (WISH) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle after police say they were walking along Interstate 70 in Clay County on Christmas night.

The name of the pedestrian killed will be released at a later time by the Clay County Coroner’s Office.

Indiana State Police and the Clay County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck on I-70 westbound near the 22-mile marker at 8:15 p.m. on Monday.

Troopers were originally dispatched to that area on reports of a pedestrian walking on the interstate for unknown reasons.

Police say before troopers could respond, there was a second 911 call about a pedestrian struck.

Investigators revealed that a person was walking in the passing lane on I-70 WB near the 22-mile marker when they were struck by a passenger vehicle. The driver of the vehicle immediately pulled over and called 911, fully cooperating with the investigation.

Officers say there were no other injuries reported.