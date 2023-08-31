Pedestrian hit on I-65 near downtown Indianapolis

Police were investigating after a pedestrian was hit while walking along Interstate 65 near downtown Indianapolis early Thursday. (Provided Photo/INDOT)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police were investigating after a person was hit while walking along Interstate 65 near downtown Indianapolis early Thursday.

The person was struck just before 3 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-65 near Fletcher Avenue, Indiana Department of Transportation dispatchers confirmed.

It’s not clear who the person was or why they were walking along the interstate. Dispatchers confirmed that the injured person was not a construction worker.

Several lanes of the interstate were blocked after the pedestrian was hit. All lanes had reopened by 5 a.m.