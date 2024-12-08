41°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
41° Indianapolis

Vehicle hit and killed pedestrian in downtown Indy

Police lights on top of a police car. A man wanted on multiple felonies died after crashing his car into a tree during a chase with Brownsburg police on Oct. 14, 2024. (WISH Photo)
Police lights on top of a police car. (WISH Photo)
by: Parker Carlson
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle early Sunday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said they were called around 3:20 a.m. to 10th and Illinois Streets to the report of a person injury accident.

Officers arrived to find a vehicle that hit a pedestrian.

They said that a man was taken to the hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after.

IMPD said the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and cooperated with police, and will take a blood test in the investigation.

Police have not identified the victim in the incident.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Fans flock to Lucas Oil...
College Football /
Study: Vaccine hesitancy puts pregnant...
Health Spotlight /
US announces nearly $1 billion...
Political News /
Weekend warmth gives way to...
News /
Election Day has long passed....
Election /
Pope creates 21 cardinals, many...
International News /
UnitedHealthcare CEO’s shooting opens a...
Health Spotlight /
Trump is welcomed by Macron...
Political News /