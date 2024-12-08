Vehicle hit and killed pedestrian in downtown Indy

Police lights on top of a police car. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle early Sunday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said they were called around 3:20 a.m. to 10th and Illinois Streets to the report of a person injury accident.

Officers arrived to find a vehicle that hit a pedestrian.

They said that a man was taken to the hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after.

IMPD said the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and cooperated with police, and will take a blood test in the investigation.

Police have not identified the victim in the incident.