Pedestrian struck after multivehicle crash on I-70 in Morgan County

LITTLE POINT, Ind. (WISH) — A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured Sunday night after a multivehicle crash on I-70 in Morgan County, Indiana State Police said in a news release Monday afternoon.

About 9 p.m., Robert Bowles, 50, of Cloverdale, was traveling westbound when he attempted to change lanes, colliding with a Jeep, police say. This crash forced the Jeep off the roadway and onto the median.

Bowles then collided with a Honda vehicle, and both vehicles came to rest on the right shoulder of the interstate.

Police say that Bowles then exited his vehicle and attempted to check on other drivers by crossing the roadway. As he was crossing the road, Bowles was struck by another vehicle.

Upon arrival, deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office noted the severity of Bowles’ injuries and applied a tourniquet to his arm to prevent further blood loss.

I-70 was shut down to allow for Bowles to be flown to an Indianapolis area hospital for treatment.

Troopers believe that Bowles may have been impaired at the time of the crash, due to his driving behavior, evidence at the scene and his actions prior to being struck.

The investigation is ongoing. Bowles’s current medical status is unknown.