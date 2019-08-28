Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Authorities are investigating a fatal incident involving a pedestrian and a train in Monroe County.

According to the Monroe County Coroner’s Office, police officers responded to the 2700 block of West 3rd Street around 7:30 Tuesday evening.

After arriving on the scene, officers confirmed that a person had been struck and killed by a train.

That person has been identified as 24-year-old Kevin Magee.

At this time, it’s unclear why Magee was on the tracks. Cause of death has been determined to be blunt force trauma.