Pedestrian struck, killed in hit-and-run on I-465
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle on the city's south side, according to the Indiana State Police.
Police said they were intially called to I-465 eastbound near the Harding Street exit for a one-vehicle crash around 4 a.m.
After arriving on the scene, police say the driver of the vehicle had already left on foot in order to get help but a passenger was in the car at the time.
Then just after 5 a.m., as police were finishing their investigation of the crash and the vehicle was being towed, the male passenger decline a ride from a trooper but instead decided to walk toward the Harding Street exit where they were struck.
The male victim was struck and killed by what believe police believe may be a Kia Sol traveling at a high rate of speed. That vehicle fled the scene.
The male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.