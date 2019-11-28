Pedestrian struck, killed in commercial area on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night on the city’s far east side.

Police were called to a personal-injury accident about 7:50 p.m. in an commercial area at East Washington Street and Mitthoeffer Road.

Washington Street has been shut down in the area, and police asked motorists to avoid the area.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene, police said.

IMPD said no spokesperson was information about the incident was being collected and may not be available immediately.