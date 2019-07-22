Cyclist struck, killed on south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle on the city’s south side, according to IMPD Dispatch.

The fatal incident happened in the area of Madison Avenue and Brewer Drive at approximately 6:15 a.m.

IMPD said a cyclist was traveling northbound on Madison Avenue when they were struck by a white SUV.

Police said the driver of the SUV and two witnesses did administer first aid but the rider did pass away at the scene.

The driver of the SUV did remain on the scene and is cooperating with police.

