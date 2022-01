Local

Pedestrian stuck, killed at 38th and Moller on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian was struck and killed on the west side Monday night, police said.

The crash happened near the intersection of West 38th Street and Moller Road around 6:35 p.m.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department did not provide any additional information about the incident.

Investigators were headed to the scene as of 6:50 p.m.