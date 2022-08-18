Local

Pence denounces Republican threats against FBI

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Vice President and Indiana governor Mike Pence is pushing back against his own party and condemning recent GOP criticism of the FBI following its search of Former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

At a political event Wednesday in New Hampshire, Pence said Republicans can “hold the FBI accountable without attacking it.” The former VP asked for restraint and called on Republicans to stop attacking the nation’s top law enforcement agency.

In his speech, Pence was critical of some Trump allies who have said they want to defund or destroy the FBI. He called the Republican party one of “law and order,” and asked members of the political right to tone down their angry rhetoric.

“These attacks on the FBI must stop. Calls to defund the FBI are just as wrong as calls to defund the police,” Pence said.

Pence’s pleas came as the FBI and other law enforcement agencies warn of a surge in violent threats targeting agents and government facilities.

The former vice president also commented on U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, saying he should be more forthcoming about what led authorities to search Trump’s Florida estate.

“In the wake of the four years that we endured of the politicization of the FBI, the American people have the right to know the basis for this. This unprecedented action does demand unprecedented transparency.”

Pence also revealed that, if invited, he would consider testifying before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Before Wednesday, he had refused to say if he would engage with the panel.

So far, the committee hasn’t decided to seek Pence’s testimony, saying his former chief of staff and former lawyer have provided investigators with plenty of evidence.