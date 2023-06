Pendleton Correctional Facility to host weekend career fair

PENDLETON, Ind. (WISH) — The Pendleton Correctional Facility is having a career fair on Saturday. The facility is looking for a correctional officer.

The fair is set for 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Pendleton Correctional Facility Training Center. That’s at 4490 West Reformatory Rd. in Pendleton.

The starting pay for the correctional officer position is $22 an hour.

Anyone with questions can call 765-778-2107 ext. 1041/1046.