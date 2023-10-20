Pendleton corrections officer released from hospital after being stabbed by inmate

A view of the Pendleton, Indiana, Correctional Facility. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratterman, File)

PENDLETON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Department of Corrections officer was released from the hospital after being stabbed by an inmate earlier this month, state police say.

At 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, “radio traffic” indicated that a correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate inside the Pendleton Correction Facility. The officer was later identified as 42-year-old Jacobi Jessie, a two-year veteran with the Indiana Department of Corrections.

Officers found 42-year-old Jacobi Jessie, who has worked two years with the Indiana Department of Corrections and began rendering aid. Jessie was taken to Methodist Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Investigators say that Jessie was stabbed with a homemade device made by James Phillips, 45, who remains at the Pendleton prison.

A news release from Indiana State Police did not provide additional information on Phillips.

Police have not determined a motive for the assault.