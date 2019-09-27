Pendleton park to undergo changes after tornado damage

PENDLETON, Ind. (WISH) — A Madison County park is embracing disaster as an opportunity to redesign.

Pendleton’s Falls Park was damaged by a tornado four months ago. Park Director Aaron Burris said at least half of the park’s trees were lost due to the EF-2 tornado.

Aaron accepted the park director position just over a month before the storm and said he quickly realized the damage was providing a blank slate for redevelopment.

The park now has new restrooms and the meditation garden is being redesigned. Crews are also working to create a Lending Tree Library out of one of the large trees that was badly damaged.

Burris said there is still plenty of work to do though. He and the rest of the park staff are welcoming volunteers for a Community Day on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Burris said 15 service projects will be tackled that day and individuals, families and groups are welcome.

After the service projects, they will have a tree dedication ceremony followed by fun, family activities.

Schedule · Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019

9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Registering/ Sign-In for Service Projects

10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Service Projects Throughout the Park

12:30 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Welcome Ceremony: Planting Tree in Memory of the 2019 Memorial Day Tornado

12:45 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Fun-Filled Activities

