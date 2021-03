Pendleton police find ‘domesticated’ fox, looking for the owner

PENDLETON, Ind. (WISH) – The Pendleton Police Department is asking for help in locating the owner of a fox.

The department says the animal is a “domesticated fox.”

The animal was found in the southern part of Pendleton.

If you believe you might be the owner of the animal is asked to contact Madison County dispatch at 765-642-0221.