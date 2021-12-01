Local

Child molester believed to have died from COVID in Pendleton prison, coroner says

PENDLETON, Ind. (WISH) — A prisoner at the Pendleton Correctional Facility is believed to have died of COVID-19, the Madison County coroner says.

The death of William Payne, 56, is being investigated by the Madison County Coroner’s Office. The official cause of death is pending, said the coroner, Dr. Troy A. Abbott in an email on Thursday to News 8.

Payne was jailed after his conviction and 2003 sentencing in Marion County on multiple counts of child molesting, according to an Indiana Department of Correction database.

The announcement of Payne’s death came a day after the Indiana Department of Correction said five prisoners at the Pendleton Correctional Facility have contracted Legionnaires’ disease. All five have been hospitalized for treatment during the outbreak, said a news release issued Wednesday from the Department of Correction. The bacterial lung infection can be treated with antibiotics.

“The sickened individuals all reside in two units of the facility,” the released said.

The Department of Correction says it “will take any necessary steps” to protect staff members and other prisoners. The maximum security prison built in 1923 can incarcerate up to 1,800 men, the Department of Correction says on its website. The facility is about a 45-minute drive northeast from downtown Indianapolis.

Before the cases at the Pendleton prison, the most recent reported outbreak of Legionnaires’ Disease in the world happened in April and involved a few members at a large Indianapolis gym with a pool, locker room and various sports courts, according to HC Info, which tracks the ailment for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the United States, the rate of reported cases of Legionnaires’ disease has grown by nearly nine times, to about 10,000 cases, from 2000 to 2018, according to information on a CDC webpage.

The Indiana Department of Correction release shared a fact sheet from the CDC about the disease that is usually spread through water droplets in the air. “Toilets and drinking water are not affected since the bacteria is spread through water droplets that are inhaled,” the release said.

A Department of Correction spokeswoman told News 8 that officials are investigating how prisoners contracted the disease.

About 15 out of 100 people who get Legionnaires’ disease will die from the infection, according to the CDC.