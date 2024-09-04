Penrod Arts Fair: A Celebration of Creativity and Community at Newfields

“Indiana’s Nicest Day,” aka The Penrod Society’s 57th Annual Penrod Arts Fair and 11th Annual Evening with Penrod are back at Newfields on Sept. 6-7, 2024. (Provided Photo/Penrod Arts Fair)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 57th Annual Penrod Arts Fair will be this Saturday at Newfields! Recognized as the largest single-day arts fair in the nation, this iconic event brings together art enthusiasts, families, and community members for a day of artistic expression and cultural enrichment.

Hosted by the Penrod Society—an all-volunteer nonprofit organization dedicated to “supporting and uplifting underrepresented and underserved arts communities” in central Indiana—this fair represents the pinnacle of their efforts. As the group’s most significant event and crucial fundraiser, the arts fair plays a vital role in advancing their mission to foster artistic diversity and accessibility.

This year’s fair will feature over 350 artists from across the country. Attendees will have the chance to explore and purchase a rich array of artworks, from painting and sculpture to ceramics and textiles.

With hundreds of performers gracing five stages, the entertainment lineup is designed to captivate and inspire, offering everything from live music and dance to theatrical performances and interactive experiences.

Families and children will find a dedicated area filled with engaging activities, crafts, and performances tailored just for them. And for those with an appetite for culinary adventure, the expanded food and beverage offerings from dozens of local vendors will provide a delightful array of tastes and experiences.

The festivities kick off Friday night with the Evening with Penrod gala. This sophisticated preview event offers attendees age 21 and up the first opportunity to purchase art pieces before they’re showcased to the general public, all while enjoying a refined evening of socializing and celebration.

Both the Penrod Arts Fair and the Evening with Penrod are held in the gardens of Newfields, 4000 N. Michigan Rd., Indianapolis.

The impact of last year’s events was profound, with approximately $250,000 in grants awarded to 76 central Indiana organizations. Notably, more than half of these grants supported initiatives aimed at serving diverse populations and individuals facing economic challenges.