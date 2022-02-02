Local

People rush to stores ahead of winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mike O’Neill with Ace Hardware Twin Aire says the lead up to the winter weather this week has been busy.

“Busy and hectic. I’m guessing, but we’ve sold at least 30 snow shovels, probably 10 to 20 pairs of gloves, and numerous bags of salt. I can’t even begin to quote the amount of salt,” said O’Neill

On Tuesday morning shelves were full with shovels, but that’s expected to change.



It’s much of the same for Fusek’s True Value Hardware.

“It’s been shovels, ice melts, snow scrapers, that sort of thing. Sometimes you get people that don’t look at it until after the snow falls, and then they look for the shovel. It’s like when it rains, you don’t look for an umbrella until its start raining. But people have been ahead of the game,” said Steve Fusek

The potential of this winter storm has people like Lucinda Alexander stocking up as much as she can.

“I’m absolutely ready. Just stopped at Kroger got a few more food items, like I said got my salt, got my shovel, so I’m ready,” said Alexander.

Some businesses are doing the same. Raeann Eakle manages and operates Sam’s Silver Circle on Fletcher Avenue. She’s preparing so that she can stay open.

“Just preparing just in case,” said Eakle.

