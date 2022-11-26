Local

Perfect holiday gifts for young dinosaur lovers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dinosaurs are all the rage for kids of many ages, and if your little one loves dinosaurs, then the holiday season is a great time to find a few dino-themed gifts they’ll adore.

Katy Mann, the creator of “Indy With Kids,” stopped by Daybreak on Saturday to preview some gifts that are sure to draw delighted roars from even the youngest dinosaur lovers.

Dinosaur experiences, such as December’s “Jurassic World Live Tour” at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, are perfect for all dino fans, Mann says.

“It is so much fun. We got to preview it in Ohio and it is fabulous. You guys are gonna love it. Get your tickets,” Mann said. “If your kid really loves dinosaurs — and it actually really helps to do this because then they’ll kind of have this personal connection with them — they have a pre-show. You can go an hour before and pose for pictures with them and you can see how they’re made, how they move. It’s fabulous.”

Mann also suggested the Dinosphere at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis and several dinosaur-related holiday gifts.

Visit the Indy With Kids website for more information.