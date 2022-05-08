Local

Perry Township School District needs bus drivers

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WISH) — For the second consecutive year, the Perry Township School District held a job fair Saturday to fill about 25 open bus driver positions.

It’s part of a nationwide shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bus drivers are doubling up on routes so they can get kids to school on time.

“It becomes stressful for the drivers only because we’re trying to get the students home in a timely manner, and with that, of course you’re delayed timewise,” Perry Schools Transportation Supervisor, Dede Heard, said.

Paying for drivers without a CDL license begins at $19 per hour and $28 for those with a CDL license, and some driving experience. Training is free, and qualified candidates must pass a background check.

“I was in home care, I wanted a change, I have a son. He’s starting school and I wanted to be there for him,” Tamika Morse, who began as a driver with the district last year, said.

A spokesperson for the district said 13 applicants showed up to the job fair, plus another 5 people interested in being bus monitors.

Anyone interested in these open positions can contact the school district.