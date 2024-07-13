Search
Person dead after fatal crash on Kentucky Avenue

A photo of an ambulance. (WISH Photo)
by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died after being critically injured in a crash on the city’s southwest side on Friday night.

Around 7:19 p.m. Friday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 4000 block of Kentucky Avenue on a report of a possible fatal crash. That is just southeast of the Indianapolis International Airport. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a person with critical injuries. The person was taken to a local hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

Investigators did not immediately release any details on the victim’s identity or what led to the accident.

