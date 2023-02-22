Local

Person dies, 5 injured in crash on South Tibbs Avenue on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died and at least five people were sent to hospitals Tuesday night after a two-vehicle crash on South Tibbs Avenue on the west side, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the serious crash about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at 800 S. Tibbs Ave., which is in an industrial area just north of the I-70 underpass.

Investigators think a northbound vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a southbound vehicle head-on.

The five people hurt had various injuries, says a news release from Sgt. Genae Cook of the IMPD public affairs office.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area.