Local

Person dies, 5 injured in crash on South Tibbs Avenue on west side

Illuminated police lights atop a police patrol car. (WISH Photo, File)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died and at least five people were sent to hospitals Tuesday night after a two-vehicle crash on South Tibbs Avenue on the west side, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the serious crash about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at 800 S. Tibbs Ave., which is in an industrial area just north of the I-70 underpass.

Investigators think a northbound vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a southbound vehicle head-on.

The five people hurt had various injuries, says a news release from Sgt. Genae Cook of the IMPD public affairs office.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area.

© 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indiana lawmakers advance bills to outlaw machine-gun conversion devices

I-Team 8 /

Indiana Senate approves bill criminalizing protests outside people’s homes

Indiana News /

Indianapolis Blacks own homes at same rate as they did in 1960s

I-Team 8 /

The Passport Abuser on Instagram discusses traveling solo

All Indiana /


 
Copyright 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.