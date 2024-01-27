Person dies after being struck by vehicle on south side at Southport and Bluff roads

Red and blue police lights atop an IMPD patrol car at a crime scene in Indianapolis. A person was fatally hit by a vehicle at an intersection on the south side on Jan 27, 2024. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was fatally hit by a vehicle at an intersection on the south side Saturday morning, Indianapolis police say.

The name or age of the person hasn’t been shared yet.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a pedestrian struck incident around 6:42 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of West Southport and Bluff Roads.

That intersection is in a business area on the south side, near a few restaurants, a gas station, and a Kroger.

When first responders arrived, the located the person struck. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD says the person responsible remained at the scene. Investigators are working to gather more information on what led up to the accident.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.