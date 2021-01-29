Person dies after reports of pedestrian struck, disabled vehicle on West 56th Street

Police and emergency personnel were called to reports of a pedestrian struck and a disabled vehicle about 6:40 p.m. Jan. 28, 2021, on West 56th Street between Brookmeadow Boulevard and Georgetown Road. (WISH Photo/Andy Garrison)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating a fatal crash Thursday night on the city’s northwest side.

Pike Township Fire Department was called to a report of a pedestrian struck about 6:40 p.m. Thursday at West 56th Street and Georgetown Road as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a report of a disabled vehicle at the same time at West 52nd Street and Georgetown Road. That stretch of road is just northeast of the I-65 interchange at Lafayette Road.

A News 8 crew found the fatality had happened on West 56th Street between Brookmeadow Boulevard and Georgetown Road.

It was not immediately known whether a pedestrian, a motorist or multiple people died in the crash.