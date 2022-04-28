Local

Person dies in 1-vehicle crash on I-69 in Fishers

A crash is shown on the shoulder of northbound I-69 near the 126th Street overpasses on the afternoon of April 28, 2022. (Image from Video/Indiana Department of Transportation)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A person died Thursday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash on I-69 northbound in Fishers, Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine says.

He said more details would be provided in a news release to be released Thursday night.

Perrine did not say when the crash happened, but the Traffic Wise system of the Indiana Department of Transportation first tweeted motorists of the crash at 2:43 p.m. between the Cumberland Road and 126th Street overpasses.

The WISHTV.com traffic map showed a backup extending to 106th Street shortly before 4 p.m.

Fishers Fire Department said on Twitter that motorists remaining in the backup on I-69 northbound should know the left lane is open near the Cumberland Road overpass just before the 116th Street/State Road 37 interchange.

The fire department also suggested evening commuters should use State Road 37, Allisonville Road and Olio Road to get around the crash site.