Person dies in crash into tree in Johnson County

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — A person died in a Wednesday afternoon crash on a rural Johnson County road between Whiteland and I-65, the sheriff’s office says.

Information on the person who died at the crash scene was not immediately shared publicly in a news release from Sheriff Duane E. Burgess.

Emergency crews were called shortly after 2:45 p.m. Wednesday to the crash in the 4300 block of North Graham Road. That’s about a half-mile south of the roundabout at Whiteland Road.

A vehicle was found crashed into a tree.

No additional information was immediately available from the sheriff’s office as the person’s family was being notified.

Graham Road between Whiteland Road, also known as County Road 500 North, and Paul Hand Road, also known as County Road 400 North, was closed to traffic for an undetermined amount of time to conduct an investigation, the sheriff says.