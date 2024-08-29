Person dies in crash of SUV, dump truck in Hendricks County

COATESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A person was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and dump truck in Hendricks County on Thursday morning.

At 10:08 a.m. Thursday, deputies with the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle crash on State Road 75 near the intersection of County Road 600 South. That is just south of Coatesville.

Investigators believe a gray KIA SUV was traveling southbound on State Road 75 when, for an undetermined reason, it crossed into the northbound lanes of State Road 75 and was struck head-on by a white dump truck that was traveling northbound on State Road 75. The driver and sole occupant of the KIA SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The KIA driver’s identity is being withheld until proper notifications have been made.

The driver of the dump truck was unharmed. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in this accident.

State Road 75 was closed between County Road 600 South and County Road 700 South due to debris and gravel that was released by the dump truck during the collision.

(Provided Photo/Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office)

