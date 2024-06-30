Person dies in crash on East 56th Street outside I-465 in Lawrence

A Lawrence Police Department vehicle on the scene of a fatal crash on East 56th Street on June 30, 2024. (WISH Photo)

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — At least one person died in a fatal crash right outside the Interstate 465 loop in Lawrence early Sunday morning.

Online police reports show Lawrence Police Department officers were dispatched to the 7200 block of East 56th Street around 3:11 a.m. on a report of an accident. That’s in a residential neighborhood right off I-465 near Richardt Avenue, and across the street from Lawrence Central High School.

News 8 photojournalist Nate Amaya was at the scene, and said that it appeared a vehicle crashed into a utility pole.

It was unclear if anyone else was injured or if any other cars were involved. Police also didn’t identify the person who died.

News 8 has reached out to Lawrence police for more information.