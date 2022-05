Local

Person dies in crash on I-465 on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one person died in a crash Monday night on I-465 on the city’s east side, Indiana State Police said.

The crash was reported about 9:17 p.m. Monday in the southbound lanes of I-465 between I-70 and East 16th Street.

The two left lanes were blocked as police investigated the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.