Person dies in fatal crash on Stop 11 Road near Madison Avenue
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died Friday night in a fatal crash on East Stop 11 Road near Madison Avenue on the south side, Indianapolis police say.
Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a report of “accident fatal” and a pedestrian struck about 10:50 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of East Stop 11 Road. That’s an area with restaurants, retailers and other businesses.
No additional information was immediately available.
