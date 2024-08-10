Person dies in fatal crash on Stop 11 Road near Madison Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died Friday night in a fatal crash on East Stop 11 Road near Madison Avenue on the south side, Indianapolis police say.

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a report of “accident fatal” and a pedestrian struck about 10:50 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of East Stop 11 Road. That’s an area with restaurants, retailers and other businesses.

No additional information was immediately available.