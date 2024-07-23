Person dies in plane crash in Benton County

OXFORD, Ind. (WISH) — A person died in a single-engine plane crash on farmland southwest of the town of Oxford, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said Monday night.

Details were few, but the sheriff’s office asked people to avoid County Road 200 East between county roads 700 South and 800 South. That’s about 2 miles southwest of Oxford.

Authorities with the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Authority will be going to the crash scene.

Sheriff John Cox says the Benton County Coroner’s Office is handling the death investigation.

Dispatchers received a call about a possible plane crash just before 6:45 p.m. Monday.

With 1,100 residents, Oxford is about a 90-minute drive northwest of downtown Indianapolis.