Person fatally shot at downtown apartment complex on Market Street
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died after being shot at an apartment complex in downtown Indianapolis Sunday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were called to the 500 block of East Market Street to investigate a person shot.
That’s near the E’Laan Apartments and the Wheeler Mission Shelter for Men near Market and East streets.
Police arrived and located a person suffering a gunshot wound. They died at the scene.
IMPD hasn’t said what led up to the shooting or if there were any suspects. A public information officer was expected to release more information sometime Sunday.
Crime Resources
- Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana: 317-262-8477
- P3tips app | Apple devices | Google Play
