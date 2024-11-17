Person fatally shot at downtown apartment complex on Market Street

Police lights on top of a car. (Photo by Carsten Rehder/picture alliance via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died after being shot at an apartment complex in downtown Indianapolis Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were called to the 500 block of East Market Street to investigate a person shot.

That’s near the E’Laan Apartments and the Wheeler Mission Shelter for Men near Market and East streets.

Police arrived and located a person suffering a gunshot wound. They died at the scene.

IMPD hasn’t said what led up to the shooting or if there were any suspects. A public information officer was expected to release more information sometime Sunday.