Person found dead in vehicle on north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Homicide detectives are investigating a person’s death on the city’s north side Saturday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 2100 block of North Dexter Street around 8:30 a.m. Saturday on reports of an unresponsive person in a vehicle.

Police say an unresponsive male was found at the scene and pronounced dead.

IMPD public information officer Aaron Hamer said homicide detectives were investigating the person’s death. It is unclear at this time how the person died.

The person has not been identified by police.

This is a developing story.