Person found dead inside east-side house on fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found dead Monday evening as crews responded to a house fire on the city’s east side.

Crews with the Indianapolis Fire Department were called just before 8:30 p.m. Monday to a house in the 500 block of North Temple Avenue, near East Michigan and North Rural streets on a report of a residence fire.

They arrived to find light smoke showing, and the house appeared to be under construction. There was active fire in several areas of the house, and while fighting the fire, crews found a person deceased, according to crews at the scene.

No additional information about the identity of the person who died or the circumstances of the person’s death were immediately known.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police have been called to the scene to investigate.

News 8 has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated.