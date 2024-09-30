Woman hit, killed by vehicle on Indy’s northwest side

IMPD believes a person was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday morning on High School Road north of 38th Street. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman died early Monday in a hit-and-run incident on the northwest side of Indianapolis, police said.

Just after 6 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a person in the roadway at North High School Road and Gateway Drive. That’s outside a shopping center just north of 38th Street.

Investigators believe the woman was walking in the southbound lane of North High School Road when she was hit, IMPD Public Affairs Officer Tommy Thompson told News 8.

The woman is the 24th person to die in a hit-and-run incident in Indianapolis so far this year, according to Thompson.

Police did not provide a description of the vehicle or driver involved in the incident.

North High School Road will be shut down from Gateway Drive to Commons Drive throughout the investigation. Police did not say when the road will reopen.