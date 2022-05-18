Local

Person in critical condition after truck and car collision

by: Divine Triplett
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash involving a truck and a car.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday on 30th Street and Lafayette Road. Officers of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department believe the truck was northbound. Police say a car was turning from southbound to eastbound when the vehicles collided.

A passenger in the truck was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Both drivers were taken for a blood draw.

Police did not provide identification for those involved in the accident.

