Person killed after vehicle goes airborne on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a crash Sunday morning on the southeast side in which their vehicle went airborne.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say the crash happened on East Hanna Avenue near the Interstate 465/Interstate 74 interchange around 3:45 a.m.

The person was driving too fast down Fisher Road — which dead ends at East Hanna Avenue — according to police. The vehicle went airborne through a yard and landed in a burn pile.

Police say the vehicle also took out some fencing.

It is unclear what caused the driver to go off the road.

No information about the person’s identity was immediately available.