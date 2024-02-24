Person killed in crash on Indy’s northeast side at Allisonville Road, East 64th

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died early Saturday morning in a vehicle crash on Indianapolis’ northeast side, police say.

The name or age of the person hasn’t been released.

Online police reports show that Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the intersection of Allisonville Road and East 64th Street around 2:36 a.m. on a report of a fatal accident.

That’s in a mixed-used neighborhood with houses, restaurants, and convenience stores.

When they arrived, investigators learned that a Hyundai Accent driving northbound on Allisonville crossed into southbound traffic and hit a Chrysler 300 head-on.

The driver of the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chrysler was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition.

IMPD says they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.