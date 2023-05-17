Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Person killed in fiery crash in Edinburgh

(Provided Photo/Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

EDINBURGH, Ind. (WISH) — A person was killed in a serious vehicle accident Wednesday evening, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 5:14 p.m., deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to an accident on County Road 800 East, just south of County Road 650 South in Edinburgh.

When officers arrived, they found a box truck that had gone off the road down into a ditch. The truck had struck several trees and was engulfed in flames.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle died in the accident, and are working to determine what caused the crash. Officers also say the crash started in Johnson County and ended in Shelby County.

Information on the driver’s identity was not immediately available on Wednesday evening.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Bronko’s breadsticks lure I-Team 8...
All Indiana /
Attorney General says governor should...
Political News /
Agencies partner to create attainable...
Multicultural News /
Racing fanatic shares love of...
Month of May /
Health Spotlight: Regular routines and...
Medical /
Honoring Indiana’s classic car history...
Month of May /
Suspect in Indiana trooper’s death...
Crime Watch 8 /
Superintendent: Whiteland student apparently drowned...
Education /