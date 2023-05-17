Person killed in fiery crash in Edinburgh

EDINBURGH, Ind. (WISH) — A person was killed in a serious vehicle accident Wednesday evening, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 5:14 p.m., deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to an accident on County Road 800 East, just south of County Road 650 South in Edinburgh.

When officers arrived, they found a box truck that had gone off the road down into a ditch. The truck had struck several trees and was engulfed in flames.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle died in the accident, and are working to determine what caused the crash. Officers also say the crash started in Johnson County and ended in Shelby County.

Information on the driver’s identity was not immediately available on Wednesday evening.