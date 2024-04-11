Person killed in two-vehicle crash in West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in West Lafayette, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office.

At 7:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters with the Wabash Township Fire Department responded to a 911 call of a personal injury crash in the 2900 block of State Road 26 West in West Lafayette. When emergency personnel arrived, they found a 2009 Dodge Caliber and a 2010 Chrysler Town and Country had collided head-on. The driver of the Chrysler Town and Country was identified as Jennifer Nelson, 60, of West Lafayette. Nelson was injured and transported to IU Arnett Hospital in serious, but stable condition.

The driver of the Dodge Caliber was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team and the Tippecanoe County coroner arrived on scene for further investigation.

Investigators believe the Dodge Caliber was traveling westbound in the 2900 block of State Road 26 West when it crossed left of center, striking the eastbound Chrysler Town and Country head-on. The crash remains under investigation. The identity of the Dodge Caliber driver is pending and will be released through the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office. State Road 26 West was closed for three hours during the investigation.