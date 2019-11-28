Person shot near Washington Square Mall on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a person was shot Wednesday night at an address for a grocery on the city’s far east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent about 8:55 p.m. to a report of shots fired at 10450 E. Washington St. That’s the address for a Kroger store and gas station near Washington Square Mall, but police did not immediately say where the shooting occurred. Police were collecting evidence near Burlington Coat Factory by the mall.

Police said the victim was awake and breathing. Police at the scene said the victim contacted police around emergency vehicles on the scene of a pedestrian struck and killed on East Washington Street at Mitthoeffer Road.

No additional information was immediately provided by IMPD.