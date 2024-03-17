Person shot dead in Fishers neighborhood; multiple people detained

A Fishers Police Department vehicle. A person was shot and killed in a suburban neighborhood in Fishers in the late hours of March 16, 2024. Police said that multiple people were detained for their roles in the shooting. (WISH Photo)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A person was shot and killed in a suburban neighborhood in Fishers late Saturday night, Fishers police said early Sunday.

The victim’s name and age haven’t been released.

Fishers Police Department officers were called to the 10000 block of Apple Blossom Circle around 11:40 p.m. Saturday to investigate a shots fired report. That’s in a suburban area off East 141st Street.

When police arrived, they found the person suffering a gunshot wound. They were rushed to a hospital, where they were pronounced deceased by medical staff.

Several people were detained for their role in the shooting. Police have not announced any arrests.

Anyone with information or security camera footage of the shooting was asked to contact Det. LaShawn Tyler at 317-595-3300.