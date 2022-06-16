Local

Person shot, killed at south side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are investigating after a fatal shooting Thursday an apartment complex on the city’s south side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot at around 1:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Versailles Drive. That’s an apartment complex just off of East Epler Avenue near South East Street.

Officers arrived and found one person who had been shot, according to IMPD. The victim did not survive.

Investigators are still looking into what happened and have not said what led to the shooting. Police have not identified the victim or any possible suspects.