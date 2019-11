Photo of shooting scene on North Post Road on Nov. 25, 2019. (WISH Photo/John Lesage)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in critical condition after being shot on the east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 2100 block of North Post Road just before 7:45 a.m. for a person shot.

After arriving on the scene, the gunshot victim was located and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

No victim or suspect information has been released.