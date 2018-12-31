Local News

Dec 31, 2018

Updated: Dec 31, 2018 09:24 AM EST

Person shot on near southwest side, in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the city's near southwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 8:30 a.m. in the area of Hiatt and Miller streets.

No other information is available about the shooting at this time.

News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.

 

