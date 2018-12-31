Person shot on near southwest side, in critical condition Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of shooting in area of Miller and Hiatt streets on Dec. 31, 2018. (WISH Photo/Marcus Collins) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the city's near southwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 8:30 a.m. in the area of Hiatt and Miller streets.

No other information is available about the shooting at this time.

News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.