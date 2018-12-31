Person shot on near southwest side, in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the city's near southwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
The shooting happened just before 8:30 a.m. in the area of Hiatt and Miller streets.
No other information is available about the shooting at this time.
News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.
